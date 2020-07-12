All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

North Greenwood Apartments

13826 Greenwood Ave N #41 · (843) 823-9454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13826 Greenwood Ave N #41 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Greenwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer. Right on bus line and close to grocery, shopping, and recreational activities
One bedroom one bathroom unit in vintage building in North Seattle. Open layout in the living room attached to dining room and kitchen; closet space right as you enter the unit and bathroom just off to the left.
Unit has dishwasher, range, fridge, and the windows are north facing. On bus line, close to Northgate Mall, downtown Seattle, freeway access and much more. Building is controlled access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Greenwood Apartments have any available units?
North Greenwood Apartments has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does North Greenwood Apartments have?
Some of North Greenwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Greenwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
North Greenwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Greenwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, North Greenwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does North Greenwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, North Greenwood Apartments offers parking.
Does North Greenwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Greenwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Greenwood Apartments have a pool?
No, North Greenwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does North Greenwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, North Greenwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does North Greenwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Greenwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
