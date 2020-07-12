North Greenwood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly garage parking e-payments online portal smoke-free community

One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer. Right on bus line and close to grocery, shopping, and recreational activities

One bedroom one bathroom unit in vintage building in North Seattle. Open layout in the living room attached to dining room and kitchen; closet space right as you enter the unit and bathroom just off to the left.

Unit has dishwasher, range, fridge, and the windows are north facing. On bus line, close to Northgate Mall, downtown Seattle, freeway access and much more. Building is controlled access.