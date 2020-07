Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access key fob access parking on-site laundry clubhouse

In the Heart of Downtown SeattleMuse Apartments is conveniently located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. With great parks, restaurants, coffee shops, nightlife, and shopping all within walking distance, there’s always an entertainment option nearby. Public transportation, bikes, and walking make for a great way to get around the neighborhood. Enjoy this classic brick building with turn of the century charm in one of Seattle’s culturally adventurous districts.