442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA 98115 Green Lake
Price and availability
VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit Maple Leaf Flats, #403 442 NE Maple Leaf Pl · Avail. now
$1,550
Studio · 1 Bath · 329 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Leaf Flats.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
bbq/grill
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website