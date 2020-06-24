All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Maple Leaf Flats

442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place · (206) 800-7583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit Maple Leaf Flats, #403 442 NE Maple Leaf Pl · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Leaf Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
bbq/grill
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Leaf Flats have any available units?
Maple Leaf Flats has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Leaf Flats have?
Some of Maple Leaf Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Leaf Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Leaf Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Leaf Flats pet-friendly?
No, Maple Leaf Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Maple Leaf Flats offer parking?
Yes, Maple Leaf Flats offers parking.
Does Maple Leaf Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maple Leaf Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Leaf Flats have a pool?
No, Maple Leaf Flats does not have a pool.
Does Maple Leaf Flats have accessible units?
No, Maple Leaf Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Leaf Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Leaf Flats has units with dishwashers.
