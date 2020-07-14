Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system carport online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to your new home at Magnolia Apartments in Seattle, WA!Nestled in the heart of Seattle, Magnolia Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Seattle views or a night out on the town, Magnolia Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.We offer pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom floor-plans just minutes from Seattle's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.