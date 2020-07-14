All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Magnolia Apartments

3520 28th Ave W · (814) 247-0059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3520 28th Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Magnolia-M103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit Magnolia-M409 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
carport
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to your new home at Magnolia Apartments in Seattle, WA!Nestled in the heart of Seattle, Magnolia Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Seattle views or a night out on the town, Magnolia Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.We offer pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom floor-plans just minutes from Seattle's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Person
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: Holding Fee $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35 monthly pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Parking is additional $75-Uncovered $100- Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Storage is $40

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Apartments have any available units?
Magnolia Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Apartments have?
Some of Magnolia Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Apartments offers parking.
Does Magnolia Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Apartments have a pool?
No, Magnolia Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia Apartments have accessible units?
No, Magnolia Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Apartments has units with dishwashers.
