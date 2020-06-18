All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like L & P.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
L & P
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

L & P

5027 15th Avenue Northeast · (206) 683-5620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5027 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The L and P Apartments is a three story frame building built in 1967 with 23 apartments. There are 5 studios, 17 one bedrooms and 1 two bedroom apartment. Amenities include deck, disposal, carpet, laundry facilities, storage, and controlled access. Garage and off street parking are available for a fee. The L and P is within walking distance to buslines, bike paths, parks (Cowen Park and Greenlake are not too far) grocery stores and restaurants. Walk or bike to UW! Cats are ok, no smoking allowed. 1 bd $1295, (w/s/g included) â€" Top Floor! laundry facility on-site, parking available, walk or bike to UW! Easy I-5 access, near transit, shops, restaurants, Cowen Park, Greenlake, close to the Burke Gilman Trail, Cat ok, No Smoking, 5027 15th Ave NE ***CALL 206-683-5620 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does L & P have any available units?
L & P doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does L & P have?
Some of L & P's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is L & P currently offering any rent specials?
L & P isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is L & P pet-friendly?
Yes, L & P is pet friendly.
Does L & P offer parking?
Yes, L & P does offer parking.
Does L & P have units with washers and dryers?
No, L & P does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does L & P have a pool?
No, L & P does not have a pool.
Does L & P have accessible units?
No, L & P does not have accessible units.
Does L & P have units with dishwashers?
No, L & P does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for L & P?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3
Seattle, WA 98118
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity