Amenities

The L and P Apartments is a three story frame building built in 1967 with 23 apartments. There are 5 studios, 17 one bedrooms and 1 two bedroom apartment. Amenities include deck, disposal, carpet, laundry facilities, storage, and controlled access. Garage and off street parking are available for a fee. The L and P is within walking distance to buslines, bike paths, parks (Cowen Park and Greenlake are not too far) grocery stores and restaurants. Walk or bike to UW! Cats are ok, no smoking allowed. 1 bd $1295, (w/s/g included) â€" Top Floor! laundry facility on-site, parking available, walk or bike to UW! Easy I-5 access, near transit, shops, restaurants, Cowen Park, Greenlake, close to the Burke Gilman Trail, Cat ok, No Smoking, 5027 15th Ave NE ***CALL 206-683-5620 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure