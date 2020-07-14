Kavela Apartments.

Amenities
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela. Choose between luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplan options with exceptional interior features and amenities. With plenty of outdoor and indoor space, we put the conveniences of life and the beauty of nature within your reach. Visit our pet-friendly Seattle, WA apartments today, and explore your future community.