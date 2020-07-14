All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

Kavela Apartments

845 NE 66th St · (206) 483-2966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering in person tours by appointment only! Move in Now and Receive 1 Month Free!
Location

845 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kavela Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela. Choose between luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplan options with exceptional interior features and amenities. With plenty of outdoor and indoor space, we put the conveniences of life and the beauty of nature within your reach. Visit our pet-friendly Seattle, WA apartments today, and explore your future community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: $125.
Storage Details: $40

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kavela Apartments have any available units?
Kavela Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Kavela Apartments have?
Some of Kavela Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kavela Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kavela Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Now offering in person tours by appointment only! Move in Now and Receive 1 Month Free!
Is Kavela Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kavela Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kavela Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kavela Apartments offers parking.
Does Kavela Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kavela Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kavela Apartments have a pool?
No, Kavela Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kavela Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Kavela Apartments has accessible units.
Does Kavela Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kavela Apartments has units with dishwashers.

