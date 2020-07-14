Kavela Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela. Choose between luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplan options with exceptional interior features and amenities. With plenty of outdoor and indoor space, we put the conveniences of life and the beauty of nature within your reach. Visit our pet-friendly Seattle, WA apartments today, and explore your future community.