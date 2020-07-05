Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

The Iris Apartments are phenomenal studio apartments with old world charm. This 3-story 1928 building also has 1 one-bedroom apartment and 1 two-bedroom apartment. The building offers a secured parking garage, controlled entry, hardwood floors and carpets, inside hallways, storage lockers for each apartment and coin operated laundry on the premises. The building's location on the South Slope of Queen Anne is one of the most desired rental areas in Seattle. Based on the building's location, some of the top floor apartments have city views. The Iris is in close proximity to the University of Washington, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Seattle Pacific University, Seattle Center, Key Arena and offers excellent accessibility to retail stores and great restaurants. STUDIO for $1,350 plus utilities Parking $150 AVAILABLE: 2/29/2020 CONTACT: Susana at (206)886-1882 or EMAIL at sasesha@gmail.com