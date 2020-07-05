All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:43 PM

Iris

415 West Roy Street · (206) 886-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Iris Apartments are phenomenal studio apartments with old world charm. This 3-story 1928 building also has 1 one-bedroom apartment and 1 two-bedroom apartment. The building offers a secured parking garage, controlled entry, hardwood floors and carpets, inside hallways, storage lockers for each apartment and coin operated laundry on the premises. The building's location on the South Slope of Queen Anne is one of the most desired rental areas in Seattle. Based on the building's location, some of the top floor apartments have city views. The Iris is in close proximity to the University of Washington, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Seattle Pacific University, Seattle Center, Key Arena and offers excellent accessibility to retail stores and great restaurants. STUDIO for $1,350 plus utilities Parking $150 AVAILABLE: 2/29/2020 CONTACT: Susana at (206)886-1882 or EMAIL at sasesha@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Iris have any available units?
Iris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Iris have?
Some of Iris's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Iris currently offering any rent specials?
Iris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Iris pet-friendly?
No, Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Iris offer parking?
Yes, Iris offers parking.
Does Iris have units with washers and dryers?
No, Iris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Iris have a pool?
No, Iris does not have a pool.
Does Iris have accessible units?
No, Iris does not have accessible units.
Does Iris have units with dishwashers?
No, Iris does not have units with dishwashers.
