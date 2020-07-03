Hollywood Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse internet access

We are shown a modern reimagining of the historic Del Teet building. Modern interiors complement the buildings 1929 shell, characterized by original exposed timber and arched windows with original brick masonry.



Fade into the spacious lofts, where we are shown views to the east and west, energy efficient appliances, large closets and a mix of concrete and hardwood floors.