Last updated July 13 2020

Hollywood Lofts

127 Broadway · (206) 887-9505
Location

127 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hollywood Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
internet access
We are shown a modern reimagining of the historic Del Teet building. Modern interiors complement the buildings 1929 shell, characterized by original exposed timber and arched windows with original brick masonry.\n\nFade into the spacious lofts, where we are shown views to the east and west, energy efficient appliances, large closets and a mix of concrete and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Cleaning fee 10% of months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Small on site parking $225, off-site $195.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hollywood Lofts have any available units?
Hollywood Lofts has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Hollywood Lofts have?
Some of Hollywood Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hollywood Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Hollywood Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hollywood Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Hollywood Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Hollywood Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Hollywood Lofts offers parking.
Does Hollywood Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hollywood Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hollywood Lofts have a pool?
No, Hollywood Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Hollywood Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Hollywood Lofts has accessible units.
Does Hollywood Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hollywood Lofts has units with dishwashers.
