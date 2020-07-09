Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This modern industrial loft features wonderful 16 ft ceilings, ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, radiant heat flooring and over-sized windows to let in light.



Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind. Greenfire Campus employs the latest in green technologies that minimize natural resource consumption and maximize quality of life. The 18 well-appointed apartments at Greenfire Campus represent the very best in green living.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.