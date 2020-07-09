All apartments in Seattle
Greenfire Campus
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

Greenfire Campus

2041 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This modern industrial loft features wonderful 16 ft ceilings, ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, radiant heat flooring and over-sized windows to let in light.

Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind. Greenfire Campus employs the latest in green technologies that minimize natural resource consumption and maximize quality of life. The 18 well-appointed apartments at Greenfire Campus represent the very best in green living.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenfire Campus have any available units?
Greenfire Campus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is Greenfire Campus currently offering any rent specials?
Greenfire Campus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenfire Campus pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenfire Campus is pet friendly.
Does Greenfire Campus offer parking?
No, Greenfire Campus does not offer parking.
Does Greenfire Campus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenfire Campus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenfire Campus have a pool?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have a pool.
Does Greenfire Campus have accessible units?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have accessible units.
Does Greenfire Campus have units with dishwashers?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Greenfire Campus have units with air conditioning?
No, Greenfire Campus does not have units with air conditioning.

