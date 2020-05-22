All apartments in Seattle
Fairhaven
Fairhaven

2839 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
The Fairhaven, built in 1987 offers private decks and in unit washers and dryers. Located in Ballard, many units view the Ballard Locks and downtown Ballard is within easy walking distance for restaurants and shopping. Off street parking available. No smoking please. $1495; Fairhaven Apartments; Sweet unit nice balcony, new plank, carpet, paint. Two blocks from the shipping canal and 3-5 blocks from library, shopping, health clubs. Walk to Sunday market and beach. Clean quiet building. 600 square feet. 1 bedroom 1 bath W/D in unit; 1 secured off street parking space available. Elevator access. Fairhaven apartments. Ballard Call or text to schedule a viewing : Hours 8a.m. - 6 p.m. 206-450-9266 $300 holding deposit. $600 Security Deposit, refundable. $40 application fee per resident. Resident responsible for all utilities No Smoking, 2 Cats allowed with refundable deposit and $24 cat rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairhaven have any available units?
Fairhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairhaven have?
Some of Fairhaven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairhaven currently offering any rent specials?
Fairhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairhaven is pet friendly.
Does Fairhaven offer parking?
Yes, Fairhaven offers parking.
Does Fairhaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairhaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairhaven have a pool?
No, Fairhaven does not have a pool.
Does Fairhaven have accessible units?
No, Fairhaven does not have accessible units.
Does Fairhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairhaven does not have units with dishwashers.

