The Fairhaven, built in 1987 offers private decks and in unit washers and dryers. Located in Ballard, many units view the Ballard Locks and downtown Ballard is within easy walking distance for restaurants and shopping. Off street parking available. No smoking please. $1495; Fairhaven Apartments; Sweet unit nice balcony, new plank, carpet, paint. Two blocks from the shipping canal and 3-5 blocks from library, shopping, health clubs. Walk to Sunday market and beach. Clean quiet building. 600 square feet. 1 bedroom 1 bath W/D in unit; 1 secured off street parking space available. Elevator access. Fairhaven apartments. Ballard Call or text to schedule a viewing : Hours 8a.m. - 6 p.m. 206-450-9266 $300 holding deposit. $600 Security Deposit, refundable. $40 application fee per resident. Resident responsible for all utilities No Smoking, 2 Cats allowed with refundable deposit and $24 cat rent.