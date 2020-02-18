Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

From grand window walls that fully capture the area's charm and the stunning sky deck with fire pit, BBQs and rooftop seating, to a warm and inviting redbrick exterior Elliott Bayview Apartment Homes' elegant features engage your senses, creating a rich environment easy to fall in love with.

6-D is a large open studio with one bathroom. This home has plenty of space for a nice living area, dinning room and sleeping area.

*Pictures are when 6-D was furnished, only for ideas now. Home is not furnished.

*Prices change daily

*2 Weeks free.

Must approve without conditions, apply 24-hours after viewing home and lease must start 7-14 days after applying.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.