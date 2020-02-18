All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Elliott Bayview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Elliott Bayview
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

Elliott Bayview

151 John Street · (206) 787-9066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

151 John Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
From grand window walls that fully capture the area's charm and the stunning sky deck with fire pit, BBQs and rooftop seating, to a warm and inviting redbrick exterior Elliott Bayview Apartment Homes' elegant features engage your senses, creating a rich environment easy to fall in love with.
6-D is a large open studio with one bathroom. This home has plenty of space for a nice living area, dinning room and sleeping area.
*Pictures are when 6-D was furnished, only for ideas now. Home is not furnished.
*Prices change daily
*2 Weeks free.
Must approve without conditions, apply 24-hours after viewing home and lease must start 7-14 days after applying.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elliott Bayview have any available units?
Elliott Bayview has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Elliott Bayview have?
Some of Elliott Bayview's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elliott Bayview currently offering any rent specials?
Elliott Bayview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elliott Bayview pet-friendly?
Yes, Elliott Bayview is pet friendly.
Does Elliott Bayview offer parking?
No, Elliott Bayview does not offer parking.
Does Elliott Bayview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elliott Bayview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elliott Bayview have a pool?
No, Elliott Bayview does not have a pool.
Does Elliott Bayview have accessible units?
No, Elliott Bayview does not have accessible units.
Does Elliott Bayview have units with dishwashers?
No, Elliott Bayview does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elliott Bayview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity