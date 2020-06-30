Amenities

The Edgecliff Apartments are located on the South slope of Queen Anne. This classic 1948 built building offers 25 one and two bedroom units on 4 floors. Units have hardwood floors, views, laundry facilities on the premises and reserved parking. Cats are welcome. 929 Queen Anne Ave N #305 Seattle, WA 98109 Rent: $1,500/month KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 690 sq ft. Bedroom: 1 bedroom Bathroom: 1 bath Parking: outdoor parking, 1 space only, $150 per month Pets Policy: Cats only, $350 pet deposit, limit 2 Laundry: Washer and dryer, Floor: 4th floor, no elevators Application Fee: $40/person DESCRIPTION One bedroom available hardwood floors, granite countertops, appliances (dishwasher, fridge) electric stove, and built-in closets. The Edgecliff Apartments located in the heart of Queen Anne, walking distance to bus lines, Downtown, Kerry Park, Amazon, and much much more. RENTAL FEATURES Hardwood floors Granite countertops Appliances (full-size dishwasher, fridge) Cable-ready MOVE-IN COSTS: First month's rent Security Deposit: $700 Tenants pays for all W/S/G Ready for move-in. This property doesn't allow dogs. **THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ALLOW SMOKING**