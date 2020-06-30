All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

Edgecliff

929 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

929 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Edgecliff Apartments are located on the South slope of Queen Anne. This classic 1948 built building offers 25 one and two bedroom units on 4 floors. Units have hardwood floors, views, laundry facilities on the premises and reserved parking. Cats are welcome. 929 Queen Anne Ave N #305 Seattle, WA 98109 Rent: $1,500/month KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 690 sq ft. Bedroom: 1 bedroom Bathroom: 1 bath Parking: outdoor parking, 1 space only, $150 per month Pets Policy: Cats only, $350 pet deposit, limit 2 Laundry: Washer and dryer, Floor: 4th floor, no elevators Application Fee: $40/person DESCRIPTION One bedroom available hardwood floors, granite countertops, appliances (dishwasher, fridge) electric stove, and built-in closets. The Edgecliff Apartments located in the heart of Queen Anne, walking distance to bus lines, Downtown, Kerry Park, Amazon, and much much more. RENTAL FEATURES Hardwood floors Granite countertops Appliances (full-size dishwasher, fridge) Cable-ready MOVE-IN COSTS: First month's rent Security Deposit: $700 Tenants pays for all W/S/G Ready for move-in. This property doesn't allow dogs. **THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ALLOW SMOKING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgecliff have any available units?
Edgecliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgecliff have?
Some of Edgecliff's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgecliff currently offering any rent specials?
Edgecliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgecliff pet-friendly?
No, Edgecliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Edgecliff offer parking?
Yes, Edgecliff offers parking.
Does Edgecliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgecliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgecliff have a pool?
No, Edgecliff does not have a pool.
Does Edgecliff have accessible units?
No, Edgecliff does not have accessible units.
Does Edgecliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgecliff has units with dishwashers.

