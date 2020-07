Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access pool gym bbq/grill courtyard fire pit playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Luxury Apartments in Seattle, Washington For those who value Eastlake's history as a hub of industry. An important part of Seattle's past. And a strong influence on our future. Inspired by the neighborhood's past, East Howe Steps is an exceptional home to a diverse community of innovative professionals. Become part of a creative and unique community. You're only a few steps away.