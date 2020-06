Amenities

Classic 14 unit brick building with old world charm and hardwood floors. Shared laundry room, outdoor patio with gas grill. Beautiful remodeled common areas with original character. Controlled access. No smoking or pets please. Lovely and extra large studio apartment with huge walk-in closet (sleeping room that can easily fit a full bed) and built in dresser drawers. Kitchen is separated from dining with lead glass cabinets. The apartment has all of the vintage charm intact, and refreshed with updates like granite kitchen counters & updated baths. The Disler has a lovely tenant shared courtyard with gas grill. An extra storage closet in the building is also included. Plenty of street parking can be found along Republican and 18th. Garage can be leased for an additional fee.



Terms: 1 Year Lease Required