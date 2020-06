Amenities

The Consulate Apartments is a 3-story 1927 old world charm brick building in the heart of the Pike/Pine district of Capitol Hill. The building features controlled access, hardwood floors, onsite laundry facility and is located near bus lines. The Consulate Apartments is offering a charming studio in this secure building in the heart of the Pike/Pine corridor. Apartments feature hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and huge windows. Please call Scott @ 206-225-6164 for more information and to make an appointment.



Terms: 12 month lease