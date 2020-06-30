All apartments in Seattle
Common Rogers

2371 Franklin Avenue East · (425) 428-5307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,122

Studio · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Rogers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the tranquility of Lake Union, is just a few blocks away (especially from the roof top deck!).

Common Rogers’s studio apartments include a kitchenette (with a microwave), plank flooring, and fantastic, modern finishes. The building also offers full size communal kitchens on each floor, on-site laundry facilities, an outstanding rooftop deck with a BBQ and amazing views of Lake Union, the Olympic Mountains, and Seattle’s famous sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Rogers have any available units?
Common Rogers has 4 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Rogers have?
Some of Common Rogers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
Common Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Rogers pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Rogers is pet friendly.
Does Common Rogers offer parking?
No, Common Rogers does not offer parking.
Does Common Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Rogers have a pool?
No, Common Rogers does not have a pool.
Does Common Rogers have accessible units?
No, Common Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does Common Rogers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Rogers has units with dishwashers.
