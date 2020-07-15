Common Lake View

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage e-payments key fob access lobby online portal

Live in a beautiful, private apartment in one of Seattle's most unique neighborhoods. From spontaneous get-togethers to curated events, Common makes it easy to meet people and discover the best the city has to offer. We take care of the little things so you can focus on what really matters. On-site laundry, online payments, and our Connect app make it easier than ever to manage your home and life in the city.