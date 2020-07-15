All apartments in Seattle
Common Lake View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Common Lake View

2227 Yale Avenue East · (206) 350-5456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2227 Yale Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,485

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Lake View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Live in a beautiful, private apartment in one of Seattle’s most unique neighborhoods. From spontaneous get-togethers to curated events, Common makes it easy to meet people and discover the best the city has to offer. We take care of the little things so you can focus on what really matters. On-site laundry, online payments, and our Connect app make it easier than ever to manage your home and life in the city. Live in a beautiful, private apartment in one of Seattle’s most unique neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Lake View have any available units?
Common Lake View has 2 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Lake View have?
Some of Common Lake View's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Lake View currently offering any rent specials?
Common Lake View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Lake View pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Lake View is pet friendly.
Does Common Lake View offer parking?
Yes, Common Lake View offers parking.
Does Common Lake View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Lake View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Lake View have a pool?
No, Common Lake View does not have a pool.
Does Common Lake View have accessible units?
No, Common Lake View does not have accessible units.
Does Common Lake View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Lake View has units with dishwashers.
