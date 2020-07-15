All apartments in Seattle
Common Capitol
Common Capitol

422 11th Ave E · (509) 800-0945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit B201 · Avail. now

$1,025

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit E403 · Avail. now

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit C402 · Avail. now

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Capitol.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Enjoy the best the city has to offer!
Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle. Enjoy local eateries and bars, like Wandering Goose and Liberty, or discover your new favorite band at music venues like Neumos and The Crocodile. If you’re looking to spend some time in nature, or just want to enjoy yourself on a budget, Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park are also only a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Capitol have any available units?
Common Capitol has 11 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Capitol have?
Some of Common Capitol's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Capitol currently offering any rent specials?
Common Capitol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Capitol pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Capitol is pet friendly.
Does Common Capitol offer parking?
Yes, Common Capitol offers parking.
Does Common Capitol have units with washers and dryers?
No, Common Capitol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Capitol have a pool?
No, Common Capitol does not have a pool.
Does Common Capitol have accessible units?
Yes, Common Capitol has accessible units.
Does Common Capitol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Capitol has units with dishwashers.
