Common Anderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Common Anderson

1806 12th Ave · (425) 678-3829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit D402 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit A201 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit A202 · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Anderson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Common Anderson is centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. The apartments have a nouveau chic vibe and are perfect for anyone who wants to live in one of Seattle's premiere neighborhoods. Common Anderson is a mere 5-minute walk from the Capitol Hill Link Light Rail Station with bus routes to take you in every direction. In this active neighborhood you will enjoy a variety of restaurants, bars, and cafes within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Common Anderson have any available units?
Common Anderson has 7 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Anderson have?
Some of Common Anderson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Anderson currently offering any rent specials?
Common Anderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Anderson pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Anderson is pet friendly.
Does Common Anderson offer parking?
Yes, Common Anderson offers parking.
Does Common Anderson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Common Anderson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Anderson have a pool?
No, Common Anderson does not have a pool.
Does Common Anderson have accessible units?
Yes, Common Anderson has accessible units.
Does Common Anderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Anderson has units with dishwashers.
