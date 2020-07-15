Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Common Anderson is centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. The apartments have a nouveau chic vibe and are perfect for anyone who wants to live in one of Seattle's premiere neighborhoods. Common Anderson is a mere 5-minute walk from the Capitol Hill Link Light Rail Station with bus routes to take you in every direction. In this active neighborhood you will enjoy a variety of restaurants, bars, and cafes within walking distance.