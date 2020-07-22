Chroma SLU

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $250/month.
Storage Details: Storage Units: Small: $75/month, Large: $100/month