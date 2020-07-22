All apartments in Seattle
Chroma SLU
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

Chroma SLU

Open Now until 6pm
1212 Harrison Street · (206) 483-1879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Rent Free when you sign a 12 month lease!
Location

1212 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W-106 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit W-314 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit W-310 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 33+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W-306 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chroma SLU.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $250/month.
Storage Details: Storage Units: Small: $75/month, Large: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chroma SLU have any available units?
Chroma SLU has 37 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Chroma SLU have?
Some of Chroma SLU's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chroma SLU currently offering any rent specials?
Chroma SLU is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Rent Free when you sign a 12 month lease!
Is Chroma SLU pet-friendly?
Yes, Chroma SLU is pet friendly.
Does Chroma SLU offer parking?
Yes, Chroma SLU offers parking.
Does Chroma SLU have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chroma SLU offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chroma SLU have a pool?
No, Chroma SLU does not have a pool.
Does Chroma SLU have accessible units?
No, Chroma SLU does not have accessible units.
Does Chroma SLU have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chroma SLU has units with dishwashers.
