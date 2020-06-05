All apartments in Seattle
Charbern
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Charbern

1705 Belmont Ave · (206) 717-8368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1705 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,606

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charbern.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
shuffle board
Charbern is located at 1705 Belmont Ave Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Charbern offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 474 to 900 sq. ft. Amenities include Elevator, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facility and more. Property is located in the 98122 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charbern have any available units?
Charbern has 7 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Charbern have?
Some of Charbern's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charbern currently offering any rent specials?
Charbern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charbern pet-friendly?
Yes, Charbern is pet friendly.
Does Charbern offer parking?
Yes, Charbern offers parking.
Does Charbern have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charbern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charbern have a pool?
No, Charbern does not have a pool.
Does Charbern have accessible units?
No, Charbern does not have accessible units.
Does Charbern have units with dishwashers?
No, Charbern does not have units with dishwashers.
