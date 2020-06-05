Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance shuffle board

Charbern is located at 1705 Belmont Ave Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Charbern offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 474 to 900 sq. ft. Amenities include Elevator, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facility and more. Property is located in the 98122 ZIP code.