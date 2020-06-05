Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charbern.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
shuffle board
Charbern is located at 1705 Belmont Ave Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Charbern offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 474 to 900 sq. ft. Amenities include Elevator, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facility and more. Property is located in the 98122 ZIP code.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website