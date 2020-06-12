All apartments in Seattle
Canvas

600 Elliott Ave W · (206) 488-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 223 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canvas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
accessible
elevator
business center
courtyard
game room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Seattle, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Lower Queen Anne, with easy access to Elliott Avenue and Mercer Street, Canvas Apartments is just minutes away from Seattle University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that downtown Seattle has to offer.

We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Go take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30.95 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Standard Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $330
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canvas have any available units?
Canvas has 5 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Canvas have?
Some of Canvas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canvas currently offering any rent specials?
Canvas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canvas pet-friendly?
Yes, Canvas is pet friendly.
Does Canvas offer parking?
Yes, Canvas offers parking.
Does Canvas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canvas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canvas have a pool?
No, Canvas does not have a pool.
Does Canvas have accessible units?
Yes, Canvas has accessible units.
Does Canvas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canvas has units with dishwashers.
