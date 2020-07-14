Balfour Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill garage internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Balfour Place provides a unique combination of affordability, convenience, and modern finishes in downtown Seattle. These Seattle apartments are centrally located where South Lake Union meets Belltown, Capitol Hill, Denny Triangle, and the Central Business District. With dining, shopping, major employers and public transit just steps from our front door, we make it easy to say goodbye to your car and commute. For those who like the convenience of owning a car, we offer onsite parking and immediate access to I-5 North and South. We also offer large windows, breathtaking views of the Space Needle and city, upgraded features, and your choice of an accent wall color.