Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Balfour Place Apartments

1820 Minor Ave · (206) 800-6326
Location

1820 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 0437 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 347 sqft

Unit 0529 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Balfour Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
Balfour Place provides a unique combination of affordability, convenience, and modern finishes in downtown Seattle. These Seattle apartments are centrally located where South Lake Union meets Belltown, Capitol Hill, Denny Triangle, and the Central Business District. With dining, shopping, major employers and public transit just steps from our front door, we make it easy to say goodbye to your car and commute. For those who like the convenience of owning a car, we offer onsite parking and immediate access to I-5 North and South. We also offer large windows, breathtaking views of the Space Needle and city, upgraded features, and your choice of an accent wall color.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $11.28
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balfour Place Apartments have any available units?
Balfour Place Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Balfour Place Apartments have?
Some of Balfour Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balfour Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Balfour Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balfour Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Balfour Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Balfour Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Balfour Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Balfour Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Balfour Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Balfour Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Balfour Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Balfour Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Balfour Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Balfour Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Balfour Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
