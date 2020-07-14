Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind. Youre only minutes away from the great shopping, fine dining, and entertainment Seattle has to offer. With easy access to I-5, your commute is sure to be a breeze. If comfort and location are important factors in your lifestyle, Andant is the place for you!



Youre sure to find what youre looking for at Andant. Our beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom homes are complete with ample space and great amenities. Our apartments feature all electric kitchens, balcony or patio, extra storage, washer and dryer, and much more. Andant offers you distinctive style and incredible comfort in a relaxing setting.



Andant caters to your needs inside and outside of your home with our community amenities. Delight in the beautiful landscape throughout the community, enjoy family time with a barbecue in our picnic area or work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Its all here for you! Call today to schedule a tour and discover what makes Andant the best of apartment living in Seattle!