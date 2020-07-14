All apartments in Seattle
Andante
Andante

3031 NE 137th St · (206) 565-1499
Location

3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Andante.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind. Youre only minutes away from the great shopping, fine dining, and entertainment Seattle has to offer. With easy access to I-5, your commute is sure to be a breeze. If comfort and location are important factors in your lifestyle, Andant is the place for you!\n\nYoure sure to find what youre looking for at Andant. Our beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom homes are complete with ample space and great amenities. Our apartments feature all electric kitchens, balcony or patio, extra storage, washer and dryer, and much more. Andant offers you distinctive style and incredible comfort in a relaxing setting.\n\nAndant caters to your needs inside and outside of your home with our community amenities. Delight in the beautiful landscape throughout the community, enjoy family time with a barbecue in our picnic area or work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Its all here for you! Call today to schedule a tour and discover what makes Andant the best of apartment living in Seattle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $50/month, Parking Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: $15/month: Storage Unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Andante have any available units?
Andante has 5 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Andante have?
Some of Andante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Andante currently offering any rent specials?
Andante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Andante pet-friendly?
Yes, Andante is pet friendly.
Does Andante offer parking?
Yes, Andante offers parking.
Does Andante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Andante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Andante have a pool?
No, Andante does not have a pool.
Does Andante have accessible units?
Yes, Andante has accessible units.
Does Andante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Andante has units with dishwashers.
