Alder Flats.

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 deposit is holding fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Please call for details.
Parking Details: On-street Zone 7 parking.
Storage Details: Limited bike storage