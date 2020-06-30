All apartments in Seattle
Alder Flats

220 10th Avenue South · (206) 202-9388
Location

220 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 004 · Avail. now

$826

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 218 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1

$851

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 205 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 282 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alder Flats.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
green community
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Alder Flats is a new seven story apartment building designed and built with eco-friendly functions. Alder features unique studio and loft floor plans that range in size from 180-280 square feet. With a fantastic location and price point, Alder brings efficient living with a decreased carbon footprint to reality. Useful common space and laundry facilities on site ensure that you have everything you need but nothing in excess. Did we mention that the view from the rooftop is fantastic? Soak up some rays and enjoy expansive views of First Hill and Downtown Seattle with friends and family from the comfort of your building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 deposit is holding fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Please call for details.
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: On-street Zone 7 parking.
Storage Details: Limited bike storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alder Flats have any available units?
Alder Flats has 9 units available starting at $826 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Alder Flats have?
Some of Alder Flats's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alder Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Alder Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alder Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Alder Flats is pet friendly.
Does Alder Flats offer parking?
Yes, Alder Flats offers parking.
Does Alder Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alder Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alder Flats have a pool?
No, Alder Flats does not have a pool.
Does Alder Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Alder Flats has accessible units.
Does Alder Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Alder Flats does not have units with dishwashers.

