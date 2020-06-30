Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator green community on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Alder Flats is a new seven story apartment building designed and built with eco-friendly functions. Alder features unique studio and loft floor plans that range in size from 180-280 square feet. With a fantastic location and price point, Alder brings efficient living with a decreased carbon footprint to reality. Useful common space and laundry facilities on site ensure that you have everything you need but nothing in excess. Did we mention that the view from the rooftop is fantastic? Soak up some rays and enjoy expansive views of First Hill and Downtown Seattle with friends and family from the comfort of your building.