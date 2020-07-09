All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853

999 Hiawatha Place South · No Longer Available
Location

999 Hiawatha Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment Amenities

GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer Dryer
Dishwasher with Disposal
Frost Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Free High Speed WAVE Internet
Free Cable
Self Cleaning Oven and Microwave
Energy Saving Appliances
Large Light-Filled Windows
Pet-Friendly

Building Amenities

Two Roof Decks with lush landscaping and views of Mt. Rainier and Downtown Seattle
Interior Garden Courtyard
Free Bicycle Storage
Free Battery Charging for Electric Cars
Storage Lockers
Secure Parking
Easy access to I-5 and I-90
Steps to bus line
Surrounded by 5 parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have any available units?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have?
Some of 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 currently offering any rent specials?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 is pet friendly.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 offer parking?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 offers parking.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have a pool?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 does not have a pool.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have accessible units?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 853 has units with dishwashers.

