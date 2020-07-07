All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741

999 Hiawatha Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

999 Hiawatha Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment Amenities

GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer Dryer
Dishwasher with Disposal
Frost Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Free High Speed WAVE Internet
Free Cable
Self Cleaning Oven and Microwave
Energy Saving Appliances
Large Light-Filled Windows
Pet-Friendly

Building Amenities

Two Roof Decks with lush landscaping and views of Mt. Rainier and Downtown Seattle
Interior Garden Courtyard
Free Bicycle Storage
Free Battery Charging for Electric Cars
Storage Lockers
Secure Parking
Easy access to I-5 and I-90
Steps to bus line
Surrounded by 5 parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have any available units?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have?
Some of 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 currently offering any rent specials?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 is pet friendly.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 offer parking?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 offers parking.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have a pool?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 does not have a pool.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have accessible units?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 741 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University