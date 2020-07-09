All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677

999 Hiawatha Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

999 Hiawatha Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment Amenities

GE Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer Dryer
Dishwasher with Disposal
Frost Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Free High Speed WAVE Internet
Free Cable
Self Cleaning Oven and Microwave
Energy Saving Appliances
Large Light-Filled Windows
Pet-Friendly

Building Amenities

Two Roof Decks with lush landscaping and views of Mt. Rainier and Downtown Seattle
Interior Garden Courtyard
Free Bicycle Storage
Free Battery Charging for Electric Cars
Storage Lockers
Secure Parking
Easy access to I-5 and I-90
Steps to bus line
Surrounded by 5 parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have any available units?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have?
Some of 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 currently offering any rent specials?
999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 is pet friendly.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 offer parking?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 offers parking.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have a pool?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 does not have a pool.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have accessible units?
No, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 Hiawatha Pl South Unit: 677 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University