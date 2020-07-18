Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access

Formerly known as the South Arcade Condominiums, 98 Union is situated above Pike Place Market on 1st Avenue in the true core of downtown Seattle. Location, location, location! Walk a half block to the market for groceries, enjoy local restaurants and cafes (literally downstairs), relax on a Sunday afternoon at the Seattle Art Museum or get in your daily exercise on the waterfront's boardwalk- the city is at your feet! Built in 1985, 98 Union features 76 private homes among 13 stories and the building amenities include a doorman/concierge, resident terrace and courtyard, fitness center and secure parking. Available NOW: Unique two-story condo located just steps from Pike Place Market, the Four Seasons, Seattle Art Museum and all that downtown Seattle has to offer! Situated on the 3rd floor, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers spacious dining and living areas as well as a bedroom overlooking the tranquil courtyard below. Features include stainless steel appliances; hardwood flooring; new paint, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, and parking are included. Please call or text Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment, 206-799-9949!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application