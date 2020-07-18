Amenities
Formerly known as the South Arcade Condominiums, 98 Union is situated above Pike Place Market on 1st Avenue in the true core of downtown Seattle. Location, location, location! Walk a half block to the market for groceries, enjoy local restaurants and cafes (literally downstairs), relax on a Sunday afternoon at the Seattle Art Museum or get in your daily exercise on the waterfront's boardwalk- the city is at your feet! Built in 1985, 98 Union features 76 private homes among 13 stories and the building amenities include a doorman/concierge, resident terrace and courtyard, fitness center and secure parking. Available NOW: Unique two-story condo located just steps from Pike Place Market, the Four Seasons, Seattle Art Museum and all that downtown Seattle has to offer! Situated on the 3rd floor, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers spacious dining and living areas as well as a bedroom overlooking the tranquil courtyard below. Features include stainless steel appliances; hardwood flooring; new paint, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, and parking are included. Please call or text Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment, 206-799-9949!
Terms: 12 month lease +