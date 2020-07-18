All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 98 Union.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
98 Union
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:43 PM

98 Union

98 Union Street · (206) 799-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pike Place Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

98 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Formerly known as the South Arcade Condominiums, 98 Union is situated above Pike Place Market on 1st Avenue in the true core of downtown Seattle. Location, location, location! Walk a half block to the market for groceries, enjoy local restaurants and cafes (literally downstairs), relax on a Sunday afternoon at the Seattle Art Museum or get in your daily exercise on the waterfront's boardwalk- the city is at your feet! Built in 1985, 98 Union features 76 private homes among 13 stories and the building amenities include a doorman/concierge, resident terrace and courtyard, fitness center and secure parking. Available NOW: Unique two-story condo located just steps from Pike Place Market, the Four Seasons, Seattle Art Museum and all that downtown Seattle has to offer! Situated on the 3rd floor, this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers spacious dining and living areas as well as a bedroom overlooking the tranquil courtyard below. Features include stainless steel appliances; hardwood flooring; new paint, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, and parking are included. Please call or text Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment, 206-799-9949!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Union have any available units?
98 Union has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 Union have?
Some of 98 Union's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Union currently offering any rent specials?
98 Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Union pet-friendly?
No, 98 Union is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 98 Union offer parking?
Yes, 98 Union offers parking.
Does 98 Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Union have a pool?
No, 98 Union does not have a pool.
Does 98 Union have accessible units?
No, 98 Union does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Union has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 98 Union?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity