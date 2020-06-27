All apartments in Seattle
9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt
Last updated August 28 2019 at 5:47 PM

9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt

9710 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9710 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Schedule your showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/306682d0a3/9710-5th-ave-ne-apt-403-apt-seattle-wa-98115 This conveniently located 2BR/2BA condo features high end appliances, wood floors, patio with sunset views, secure parking, extra storage, and stone countertops. Located blocks from Northgate Mall, this condo offer easy access to I5 and transit. 20 mins to South Lake Union and 30 mins to Downtown Bellevue by car. Less than 10 minutes to Greenlake by car. $2000 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable, current, household income of at least 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have any available units?
9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have?
Some of 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt currently offering any rent specials?
9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt pet-friendly?
Yes, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt is pet friendly.
Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt offer parking?
Yes, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt offers parking.
Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have a pool?
Yes, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt has a pool.
Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have accessible units?
No, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
