9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool pet friendly

Schedule your showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/306682d0a3/9710-5th-ave-ne-apt-403-apt-seattle-wa-98115 This conveniently located 2BR/2BA condo features high end appliances, wood floors, patio with sunset views, secure parking, extra storage, and stone countertops. Located blocks from Northgate Mall, this condo offer easy access to I5 and transit. 20 mins to South Lake Union and 30 mins to Downtown Bellevue by car. Less than 10 minutes to Greenlake by car. $2000 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable, current, household income of at least 3x monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.