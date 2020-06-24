Rent Calculator
9552 4th Ave NW
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM
9552 4th Ave NW
9552 4th Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
9552 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/207f85207b ---- SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/207f85207b QUESTIONS: Contact Gretchen 206-577-0597 Case By Case With Pet Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have any available units?
9552 4th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 9552 4th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9552 4th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 4th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9552 4th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9552 4th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9552 4th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
