9540 45th Ave NE - lb lu 9540

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

- Enjoy the beautiful downstairs MIL in a perfect location. Newly remodeled 700 square foot, one-bedroom apartment on the lower level. Kitchen features a new appliances and granite counters. Separate storage and Front Loading Washer & Dryer included.

Enjoy this serene & tranquil setting on Thornton Creek with wildlife such as salmon blue heron & otters in your own backyard! Minutes from Mathews Beach and public transportation. Do you want to add - Close to Childrens Hospital, UW , Burke Gilman Trail, University Village and Public transportation.

Utilities- $150 for 1st occupant for water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric, and cable TV and $50 for any additional occupants

Sorry No Pets

Application $ 45, First & Deposit

Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115 www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4992448)