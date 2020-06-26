All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2019

9520 Rainier Avenue South #504 - 1

9520 Rainier Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9520 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Spectacular view from this Top floor (3rd floor) condo near the South end of Lake Washington! You will be amazed by the views of the lake anytime of year with the floor to ceiling windows that open to an expansive deck. Brand new hard surface flooring throughout. This totally remodeled unit offers an open "great room" area (living/dining) adjoining the beautifully appointed Kitchen featuring slab granite counters, rich wood cabinetry and Stainless Steel appliances. Hand laid tile flooring in bath. New, top of the line, front-load, full size Washer and Dryer just installed. Spacious bedrooms with California closets in each! The building even has an elevator. On top of all that, Water/Sewer/Garbage, one parking space and an onsite storage unit is included in the rent! Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and more. Move in in time to watch the Sea Fair Air Show (August 2-4) featuring the Blue Angels -- then, enjoy the X-mas ships cruising Lake Washington from your deck in December! Don't wait -- this one will not last!

Pets on case-by-case basis. Pet policy- no more than 2 smaller pets, must be at least one years old, spayed/neutered, have all vaccinations, no dogs over 35 pounds. Must have favorable landlord references from current and past landlords. Renters insurance required. No smoking building. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent, security deposit, and any additional deposits for pets. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. The FIRST showings will be on Saturday, July 13th from 11:00 to 1:00 pm. Call or email us to exchange information and to schedule a viewing.
This building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

