Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
941 Broadway E
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

941 Broadway E

941 Broadway East · No Longer Available
Location

941 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
media room
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
941 Broadway E Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Capitol Hill home - Sophisticated, International style home with timeless modern elements. European in feel with open interior spaces, French doors & Juliet balconies off every bedroom. Chefs Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room fronts a private courtyard. Main floor media theater/family room. Visually weightless staircase to 2nd floor with three bedrooms and two baths. Beautifully landscaped level and fenced backyard with garden shed. Tranquil neighborhood just blocks from Light Rail Station & 1st Hill Streetcar. Walking distance to Volunteer Park fine restaurants and cafs.

This home can be rented furnished. Please contact Michael (206)498-0184 for more information.

Video walkthrough available.

(RLNE5828963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Broadway E have any available units?
941 Broadway E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Broadway E have?
Some of 941 Broadway E's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Broadway E currently offering any rent specials?
941 Broadway E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Broadway E pet-friendly?
No, 941 Broadway E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 941 Broadway E offer parking?
No, 941 Broadway E does not offer parking.
Does 941 Broadway E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Broadway E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Broadway E have a pool?
No, 941 Broadway E does not have a pool.
Does 941 Broadway E have accessible units?
No, 941 Broadway E does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Broadway E have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Broadway E does not have units with dishwashers.

