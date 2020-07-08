Amenities

941 Broadway E Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Capitol Hill home - Sophisticated, International style home with timeless modern elements. European in feel with open interior spaces, French doors & Juliet balconies off every bedroom. Chefs Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room fronts a private courtyard. Main floor media theater/family room. Visually weightless staircase to 2nd floor with three bedrooms and two baths. Beautifully landscaped level and fenced backyard with garden shed. Tranquil neighborhood just blocks from Light Rail Station & 1st Hill Streetcar. Walking distance to Volunteer Park fine restaurants and cafs.



This home can be rented furnished. Please contact Michael (206)498-0184 for more information.



Video walkthrough available.



(RLNE5828963)