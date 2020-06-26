All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

938 N. W. 57th Street

938 NW 57th St · No Longer Available
Location

938 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Ballard - Beautifully maintained Ballard Duplex! Great floor plan with lots of natural light. The main floor features a formal living room, dining room updated kitchen, full bath 2 nicely sized bedrooms. Second-floor feature family room, office space 3/4 bath, and laundry room and one car garage. Enjoy the lush entertaining-sized backyard and beautifully landscaped lot. Just blocks to the Majestic Bay movie theatre, Market Ave and Ballard Ave restaurants, pubs and shops. Easy commute via bus (D Line, 40, 28), Burke-Gilman trail, I5 and/or Highway99 to downtown, UW and/or South Lake Union. Pets on a case by case bases with pet deposit. No utilities included in rent. The fireplace is for visual appeal only!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4910719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 N. W. 57th Street have any available units?
938 N. W. 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 N. W. 57th Street have?
Some of 938 N. W. 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 N. W. 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 N. W. 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 N. W. 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 N. W. 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 938 N. W. 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 938 N. W. 57th Street offers parking.
Does 938 N. W. 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 N. W. 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 N. W. 57th Street have a pool?
No, 938 N. W. 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 938 N. W. 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 938 N. W. 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 938 N. W. 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 N. W. 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
