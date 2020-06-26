938 N. W. 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Ballard - Beautifully maintained Ballard Duplex! Great floor plan with lots of natural light. The main floor features a formal living room, dining room updated kitchen, full bath 2 nicely sized bedrooms. Second-floor feature family room, office space 3/4 bath, and laundry room and one car garage. Enjoy the lush entertaining-sized backyard and beautifully landscaped lot. Just blocks to the Majestic Bay movie theatre, Market Ave and Ballard Ave restaurants, pubs and shops. Easy commute via bus (D Line, 40, 28), Burke-Gilman trail, I5 and/or Highway99 to downtown, UW and/or South Lake Union. Pets on a case by case bases with pet deposit. No utilities included in rent. The fireplace is for visual appeal only!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4910719)