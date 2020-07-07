938 N 100th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

The James Apartments is a 14-unit building built in 1979 just minutes from Careek Park, Greenlake, Oak Tree Cinemas, Golden Gardens, Woodland Park Zoo, Northgate Mall, schools, stores, restaurants and trails/parks. Amenities include carpet, decks, dishwashers, disposals, shared laundry facility, reserved parking spaces, and a walk to bus lines. Some units include washer/dryers and fireplaces. No pets or smoking allowed. James Apartments 725 Sq Ft Beautiful And Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath + Den Available January today Dishwasher Large Master Bedroom with Walking Closet Large Balcony Top Floor Unit (3 Story Building) No Pets High-Speed Internet Ready Washer & Dryer In Unit Bus Stop a few steps away from Property -Monthly Rent 1450.00 -Utilities Flat Fee 75.00 G/W/S -Security Deposit 900.00 -Application Fee 40.00 (Online) -12 Month Lease Required -Street Parking 938 N 100th ST SEATTLE WA. 98133 SHOWINGS SCHEDULE (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) MO-FRI 3:00 - 7:00 PM (425) 610-7052 (((NO CALLS BEFORE 10AM OR AFTER 7:30PM))) SOME WEEKENDS AVAILABLE 12 - 3 pm TEXT OR CALL



Terms: 1 Year Lease