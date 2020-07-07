All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:28 AM

938 N 100th Street

938 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

938 North 100th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The James Apartments is a 14-unit building built in 1979 just minutes from Careek Park, Greenlake, Oak Tree Cinemas, Golden Gardens, Woodland Park Zoo, Northgate Mall, schools, stores, restaurants and trails/parks. Amenities include carpet, decks, dishwashers, disposals, shared laundry facility, reserved parking spaces, and a walk to bus lines. Some units include washer/dryers and fireplaces. No pets or smoking allowed. James Apartments 725 Sq Ft Beautiful And Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath + Den Available January today Dishwasher Large Master Bedroom with Walking Closet Large Balcony Top Floor Unit (3 Story Building) No Pets High-Speed Internet Ready Washer & Dryer In Unit Bus Stop a few steps away from Property -Monthly Rent 1450.00 -Utilities Flat Fee 75.00 G/W/S -Security Deposit 900.00 -Application Fee 40.00 (Online) -12 Month Lease Required -Street Parking 938 N 100th ST SEATTLE WA. 98133 SHOWINGS SCHEDULE (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) MO-FRI 3:00 - 7:00 PM (425) 610-7052 (((NO CALLS BEFORE 10AM OR AFTER 7:30PM))) SOME WEEKENDS AVAILABLE 12 - 3 pm TEXT OR CALL

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 N 100th Street have any available units?
938 N 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 N 100th Street have?
Some of 938 N 100th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 N 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 N 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 N 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 938 N 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 938 N 100th Street offer parking?
Yes, 938 N 100th Street offers parking.
Does 938 N 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 N 100th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 N 100th Street have a pool?
No, 938 N 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 938 N 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 938 N 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 938 N 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 N 100th Street has units with dishwashers.

