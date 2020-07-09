All apartments in Seattle
937 N 97th ST.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

937 N 97th ST

937 North 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

937 North 97th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda6be4015 ----
A commuter?s dream-situated ideally between I5 & Greenwood.

Practically new construction townhome boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & a generous living room graced w/ beautiful bamboo floors & flooded w/ natural light.

Granite counter-tops, SS appliances, a deck for BBQ?ing & a gas range complete this open concept chef?s kitchen!

Front fenced yard w/ patio for Fido to stretch his legs & a garage in Seattle. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 937 N 97th ST have any available units?
937 N 97th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 N 97th ST have?
Some of 937 N 97th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 N 97th ST currently offering any rent specials?
937 N 97th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 N 97th ST pet-friendly?
No, 937 N 97th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 937 N 97th ST offer parking?
Yes, 937 N 97th ST offers parking.
Does 937 N 97th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 N 97th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 N 97th ST have a pool?
No, 937 N 97th ST does not have a pool.
Does 937 N 97th ST have accessible units?
No, 937 N 97th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 937 N 97th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 N 97th ST has units with dishwashers.

