937 N 97th ST.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dda6be4015 ----
A commuter?s dream-situated ideally between I5 & Greenwood.
Practically new construction townhome boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & a generous living room graced w/ beautiful bamboo floors & flooded w/ natural light.
Granite counter-tops, SS appliances, a deck for BBQ?ing & a gas range complete this open concept chef?s kitchen!
Front fenced yard w/ patio for Fido to stretch his legs & a garage in Seattle. Welcome home!
Dish Washer
Fridge
Garage
Micro Wave
Range
Washer / Dryer