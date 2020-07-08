All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

9328 39th Avenue South

9328 39th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9328 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beacon Hill Charmer! - Amazing home in amazing neighborhood! Modern kitchen. Wonderful finishes. Wood burning fire place in living room. Deck off the kitchen. Fenced yard. Private backyard. Large carport. Across the street from Benefit Park!

(RLNE5734790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 39th Avenue South have any available units?
9328 39th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9328 39th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9328 39th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 39th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 9328 39th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9328 39th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

