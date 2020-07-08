9328 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118 South Beacon Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Beacon Hill Charmer! - Amazing home in amazing neighborhood! Modern kitchen. Wonderful finishes. Wood burning fire place in living room. Deck off the kitchen. Fenced yard. Private backyard. Large carport. Across the street from Benefit Park!
(RLNE5734790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9328 39th Avenue South have any available units?
9328 39th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9328 39th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9328 39th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.