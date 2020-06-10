9256 12th Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Home Near Ballard w/Office - Updated Fixtures, Large Yard, Quiet Location - Use this link to schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/c8uv5



Updated, cozy home with large yard for rent in desirable Crown Hill neighborhood. 2 bedroom 1 bath house with extra space for office. Brand new kitchen, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Newly painted and new carpet throughout. New gas fireplace and new gas furnace. Additional 400 sqft basement allows for ample storage space with washer and dryer and utility sink. Plenty of parking.

Great Location. Easy access to Ballard, Greenlake and Downtown Seattle.

Walking Distance to Shopping Center, Restaurants and Dick's Drive-in. No Pets Allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4237529)