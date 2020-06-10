All apartments in Seattle
9256 12th Ave NW

9256 12th Avenue Northwest · (206) 408-8077
Location

9256 12th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9256 12th Ave NW · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Home Near Ballard w/Office - Updated Fixtures, Large Yard, Quiet Location - Use this link to schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/c8uv5

Updated, cozy home with large yard for rent in desirable Crown Hill neighborhood. 2 bedroom 1 bath house with extra space for office. Brand new kitchen, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Newly painted and new carpet throughout. New gas fireplace and new gas furnace. Additional 400 sqft basement allows for ample storage space with washer and dryer and utility sink. Plenty of parking.
Great Location. Easy access to Ballard, Greenlake and Downtown Seattle.
Walking Distance to Shopping Center, Restaurants and Dick's Drive-in. No Pets Allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4237529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9256 12th Ave NW have any available units?
9256 12th Ave NW has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9256 12th Ave NW have?
Some of 9256 12th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9256 12th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9256 12th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 12th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 9256 12th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9256 12th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 9256 12th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 9256 12th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 12th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 12th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9256 12th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9256 12th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9256 12th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 12th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9256 12th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
