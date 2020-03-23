All apartments in Seattle
Location

9250 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Charming 3br 1 3/4 home. Cozy living room with gas fireplace. Large master designed privacy. Home features crisp modern details and a huge fully fenced yard. You will love your garden escape area perfect for summer gatherings or quiet evenings at home.

Laminate flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with eating space & pantry. Glass top range. Electric fireplace. New full-sized washer and dryer with plenty of laundry space. Large bathrooms. Tons of storage. This home has charm in spades. Smaller bedroom is perfect for office space and/or nursery.

Tucked away in a quiet street & only a few blocks to Westwood Village, groceries, dining and nightlife, this sweet 1940's cottage style bungalow welcomes you home. Easy access to freeways and highways, minutes to downtown Seattle.

Sorry, shed is unavailable. Terms: 10-month lease. Utilities paid by tenant. $1,700 security deposit; $40/adult application fee, $35 pet rent + $35 each additional pet, $250 bump in security deposit per pet. Last month's rent deposit staged over several months to lessen the burden. No smoking. Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9250 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
9250 22nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9250 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 9250 22nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9250 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9250 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9250 22nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9250 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 9250 22nd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 9250 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9250 22nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9250 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9250 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9250 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9250 22nd Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
