9250 22nd Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3br 1 3/4 home. Cozy living room with gas fireplace. Large master designed privacy. Home features crisp modern details and a huge fully fenced yard. You will love your garden escape area perfect for summer gatherings or quiet evenings at home.



Laminate flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with eating space & pantry. Glass top range. Electric fireplace. New full-sized washer and dryer with plenty of laundry space. Large bathrooms. Tons of storage. This home has charm in spades. Smaller bedroom is perfect for office space and/or nursery.



Tucked away in a quiet street & only a few blocks to Westwood Village, groceries, dining and nightlife, this sweet 1940's cottage style bungalow welcomes you home. Easy access to freeways and highways, minutes to downtown Seattle.



Sorry, shed is unavailable. Terms: 10-month lease. Utilities paid by tenant. $1,700 security deposit; $40/adult application fee, $35 pet rent + $35 each additional pet, $250 bump in security deposit per pet. Last month's rent deposit staged over several months to lessen the burden. No smoking. Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.