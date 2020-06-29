Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

925 NW 65TH ST Available 04/06/20 PERFECTLY LOCATED BALLARD HOME! WALK-SCORE 83/100! - Absolutely stunning home tucked away within Ballards Neighborhood providing plenty of space, peace, and privacy.



Great Walkability: Walking distance to Ballard High School, NW Market Street shops, restaurants, nearby Safeway, Trader Joe's and QFC. Easy commute to downtown, Queen Anne and more! Walk-score 83/100!!



Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, brand new carpet, gas fireplace, secured patios, and an updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and large walk-in kitchen pantry.



Great Space: This home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms over 2260 square feet. The home has a dynamic floor plan where you could have four private suites or three bedrooms with a large additional media/recreational room. The home also opens out to a beautiful fully fenced private back yard complete with 3 large gardening boxes.



PET FRIENDLY (case-by-case)! Additional deposit will be required.



Please schedule appointment for viewing. Tenant pays all utilities. Preferred 12 months.



Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only. Please text/call Jenna Shimokaji at 949.292.3858



Move In Fees:

First Month Rent: $4200

Security Deposit: $4200 (less application fees)



Please review our screening criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE3018673)