Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

925 NW 65TH ST

925 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Location

925 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
925 NW 65TH ST Available 04/06/20 PERFECTLY LOCATED BALLARD HOME! WALK-SCORE 83/100! - Absolutely stunning home tucked away within Ballards Neighborhood providing plenty of space, peace, and privacy.

Great Walkability: Walking distance to Ballard High School, NW Market Street shops, restaurants, nearby Safeway, Trader Joe's and QFC. Easy commute to downtown, Queen Anne and more! Walk-score 83/100!!

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include hardwood floors, brand new carpet, gas fireplace, secured patios, and an updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and large walk-in kitchen pantry.

Great Space: This home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms over 2260 square feet. The home has a dynamic floor plan where you could have four private suites or three bedrooms with a large additional media/recreational room. The home also opens out to a beautiful fully fenced private back yard complete with 3 large gardening boxes.

PET FRIENDLY (case-by-case)! Additional deposit will be required.

Please schedule appointment for viewing. Tenant pays all utilities. Preferred 12 months.

Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only. Please text/call Jenna Shimokaji at 949.292.3858

Move In Fees:
First Month Rent: $4200
Security Deposit: $4200 (less application fees)

Please review our screening criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE3018673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 NW 65TH ST have any available units?
925 NW 65TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 NW 65TH ST have?
Some of 925 NW 65TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 NW 65TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
925 NW 65TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 NW 65TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 NW 65TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 925 NW 65TH ST offer parking?
No, 925 NW 65TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 925 NW 65TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 NW 65TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 NW 65TH ST have a pool?
No, 925 NW 65TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 925 NW 65TH ST have accessible units?
No, 925 NW 65TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 925 NW 65TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 NW 65TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
