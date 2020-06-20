925 N 73rd St - 203

Amenities

CAN 203



Prime Location: This recently remodeled 1 bedroom apartment is situated just West of Green Lake, leaving you a few minutes walk from parks, boutiques, restaurants and running trails.



Features:

-Personal Deck

-Beautiful Quartz Countertops

-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package

-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash

-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting

-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers

-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sink

-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring

-Full Sized Washer-Dryer In Unit

-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures

-Ceiling Fan

-Dishwasher

-Parking



DESCRIPTION

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This 1963 building is located within 1-block of Green Lake at its northwest side near the Twin Teepees restaurant. Green Lake Park is Seattle's most popular park with a running/walking route and a bicycle route around the 2.8 mile path around the lake. Also close by is the Woodland Park Zoo, restaurants/shops around the lake, Aurora Ave. N. and the Greenwood area. The Patten Apartments has access to bus lines going to downtown Seattle and north Seattle areas.



LEASE TERMS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$1200 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage

$50 Parking Fee (When Available)

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1200

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

-------------------------------------------------

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*

This bright building was built in 1967 and sits just a stone's throw from fabulous Green Lake. Units are adorned with energy efficient double pane windows, dishwashers, hardwood floors, decks, and some with wood burning fireplaces. Enjoy easy access to Highway 99, the Woodland Park Zoo, and Downtown.