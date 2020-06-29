9239 12th Avenue North West

Amenities

Pretty UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM, in the friendly Crown Hill neighborhood in Seattle.



The large unit's comfortable interior features include large windows and sliding glass doors, recessed/suspended lightings, fine Brazilian Cherry wood floor and custom tile floor in its bathroom, while its lovely kitchen is equipped with a fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. The bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet. The home has installed central air conditioning and baseboard, electric heating on each room plus heating pump in the living room (soon).



The exterior has new siding windows and a fenced yard with a garden area--a cool, safe spot in entertaining guests or just hang out with family members or friends. No worries, the yard will be maintained by a yard maintenance company.



There are coin-operated washer and dryer available in the laundry room in the basement.



It also comes with 2-car spaces, off-street parking.



Pets are welcome with a $500 deposit + $25/month pet rent. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



Tenant pays electricity and cable. Whereas the water, sewage, and garbage utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Crown Hill Park, Soundview Playfield, and Crown Hill Glen.



Walk Score: 81



This homes location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. Dicks just across the street.



Bus lines:

40 - 0.1 mile

15 - 0.2 mile

D Line - 0.3 mile

28 - 0.3 mile



