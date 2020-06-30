All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

9237 12th Avenue North West

9237 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9237 12th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM, in the friendly Crown Hill neighborhood in Seattle.

The large unit's comfortable interior features include large windows and sliding glass doors, recessed/suspended lightings, fine Brazilian Cherry wood floor and custom tile floor in its bathroom, while its lovely kitchen is equipped with a fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. The bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo and a vanity cabinet. The home has installed central air conditioning and baseboard, electric heating on each room plus heating pump in the living room (soon).

The exterior has new siding windows and a fenced yard with a garden area--a cool, safe spot in entertaining guests or just hang out with family members or friends. No worries, the yard will be maintained by a yard maintenance company.

There are coin-operated washer and dryer available in the laundry room in the basement.

It also comes with 2-car spaces, off-street parking.

Pets are welcome with a $500 deposit + $25/month pet rent. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

Tenant pays electricity and cable. Whereas the water, sewage, and garbage utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Crown Hill Park, Soundview Playfield, and Crown Hill Glen.

Walk Score: 81

This homes location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. Dicks just across the street.

Bus lines:
40 - 0.1 mile
15 - 0.2 mile
D Line - 0.3 mile
28 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5425878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9237 12th Avenue North West have any available units?
9237 12th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9237 12th Avenue North West have?
Some of 9237 12th Avenue North West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9237 12th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
9237 12th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9237 12th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 9237 12th Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 9237 12th Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 9237 12th Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 9237 12th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9237 12th Avenue North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9237 12th Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 9237 12th Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 9237 12th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 9237 12th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 9237 12th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9237 12th Avenue North West has units with dishwashers.

