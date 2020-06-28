9236 35th Ave SW

Amenities
Beautiful brick Tudor perched above the street. Solid and thoughtfully updated, this home lives well. Hardwood floors, big picture windows, and classic period details: coved ceilings, original fireplace w/nook, mahogany front door, glass doorknobs. Stylish, updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Daylight basement w/big rooms, 3/4 bath and large laundry. Big, private yard, fully fenced and level. Great side patio and sunny garden spaces. Detached garage off alley.