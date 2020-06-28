All apartments in Seattle
9236 35th Ave SW
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:07 PM

9236 35th Ave SW

9236 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9236 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful brick Tudor perched above the street. Solid and thoughtfully updated, this home lives well. Hardwood floors, big picture windows, and classic period details: coved ceilings, original fireplace w/nook, mahogany front door, glass doorknobs. Stylish, updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Daylight basement w/big rooms, 3/4 bath and large laundry. Big, private yard, fully fenced and level. Great side patio and sunny garden spaces. Detached garage off alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

