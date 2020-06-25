9229 Fremont Ave N

Amenities
Greenwood House - Built in 1995. A split level home located in the Greenwood neighborhood. Upper floor features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level features a bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, bonus room/second living room and an attached garage. Pet friendly. Available now.
Features Include:
3 bedrooms
1.75 bathrooms
Approximately 1480 sq ft
Bonus room on lower level with slider to backyard
Master bedroom with walk in closet and balcony
Vaulted ceilings
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer
Attached garage parking
Fenced yard with picnic table
Pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2900
Deposit $2900
Located in popular Greenwood neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.
(RLNE4827662)