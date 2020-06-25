All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9229 Fremont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9229 Fremont Ave N
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

9229 Fremont Ave N

9229 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9229 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenwood House - Built in 1995. A split level home located in the Greenwood neighborhood. Upper floor features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level features a bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, bonus room/second living room and an attached garage. Pet friendly. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
1.75 bathrooms
Approximately 1480 sq ft
Bonus room on lower level with slider to backyard
Master bedroom with walk in closet and balcony
Vaulted ceilings
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer
Attached garage parking
Fenced yard with picnic table
Pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2900
Deposit $2900

Located in popular Greenwood neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE4827662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9229 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
9229 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9229 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 9229 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9229 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9229 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9229 Fremont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9229 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9229 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 9229 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9229 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 9229 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9229 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9229 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9229 Fremont Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University