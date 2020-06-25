9229 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

Greenwood House - Built in 1995. A split level home located in the Greenwood neighborhood. Upper floor features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level features a bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, bonus room/second living room and an attached garage. Pet friendly. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

1.75 bathrooms

Approximately 1480 sq ft

Bonus room on lower level with slider to backyard

Master bedroom with walk in closet and balcony

Vaulted ceilings

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer and dryer

Attached garage parking

Fenced yard with picnic table

Pet negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2900

Deposit $2900



Located in popular Greenwood neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



