9211 Ashworth Ave N #B

Townhouse near Green Lake - Lovely townhome near Green Lake, I-5, 99, and future Light Rail. Lower level has tile entry, office, and separate laundry room. Main floor has large living room and dining room w/ hardwood floors. Also on the main floor is a powder room and nice sized kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Top floor includes 2 bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms, master includes 2 large closets. Townhome also includes a 1 car garage and spacious patio.
1st, last, & Security deposit required.
- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/b7452eb01b
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
