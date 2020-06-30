9211 Ashworth Ave N #B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhouse near Green Lake - Lovely townhome near Green Lake, I-5, 99, and future Light Rail. Lower level has tile entry, office, and separate laundry room. Main floor has large living room and dining room w/ hardwood floors. Also on the main floor is a powder room and nice sized kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Top floor includes 2 bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms, master includes 2 large closets. Townhome also includes a 1 car garage and spacious patio.

1st, last, & Security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/b7452eb01b

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5474627)