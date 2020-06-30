All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9211 Ashworth Ave N #B
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

9211 Ashworth Ave N #B

9211 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9211 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhouse near Green Lake - Lovely townhome near Green Lake, I-5, 99, and future Light Rail. Lower level has tile entry, office, and separate laundry room. Main floor has large living room and dining room w/ hardwood floors. Also on the main floor is a powder room and nice sized kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Top floor includes 2 bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms, master includes 2 large closets. Townhome also includes a 1 car garage and spacious patio.
1st, last, & Security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/b7452eb01b
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5474627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have any available units?
9211 Ashworth Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have?
Some of 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Ashworth Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 Ashworth Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University