All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9202 30th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9202 30th Ave SW
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:36 AM

9202 30th Ave SW

9202 30th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9202 30th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Cute bungalow style living. Chic. Minutes walk to Westwood village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 30th Ave SW have any available units?
9202 30th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 30th Ave SW have?
Some of 9202 30th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 30th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9202 30th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 30th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 9202 30th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9202 30th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 9202 30th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 9202 30th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9202 30th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 30th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9202 30th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9202 30th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9202 30th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 30th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 30th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St
Seattle, WA 98105
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University