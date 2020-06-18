All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 920 NE 63rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
920 NE 63rd St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:14 AM

920 NE 63rd St

920 Northeast 63rd Street · (206) 925-3021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

920 Northeast 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Acton Apartments is a 20-unit building located in the beautiful Greenlake neighborhood. Walk to Whole Foods grocery store, Greenlake and Seattle Healing Arts! The building offers 4 one bedroom with one bath apartments and 16 two bedroom with one bath apartments. Amenities include carpeted floors, controlled access and laundry facility on-site, and some units offer decks, dishwashers and disposals. Parking is available, we are cat friendly and near bus lines and I-5 access. 2 bd’s FROM $1575, covered balcony! elevator, wheelchair access, and ADA, dishwasher, laundry facility on-site, near Seattle Healing Arts! parking available, walk to Greenlake, Whole Foods is directly across the street! Close to UW! Near transit, I-5, shops, restaurants, 920 NE 63rd Seattle 98115 ***CALL 206-925-3021 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 NE 63rd St have any available units?
920 NE 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 NE 63rd St have?
Some of 920 NE 63rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 NE 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
920 NE 63rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 NE 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 NE 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 920 NE 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 920 NE 63rd St does offer parking.
Does 920 NE 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 NE 63rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 NE 63rd St have a pool?
No, 920 NE 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 920 NE 63rd St have accessible units?
Yes, 920 NE 63rd St has accessible units.
Does 920 NE 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 NE 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 920 NE 63rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity