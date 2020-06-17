915 Queen Anne Ave N

Amenities
Amazing Puget Sound & Space Needle views - Property Id: 105901
The sixth-floor unit is a combination of elegance, affordability, and location. It features a beautiful living room with lots of windows which brightens the space during the day. While entertaining friends and family watch the sunset over Puget Sound as the city lights up. Upgrades include beautiful white quartz counter tops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets, vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a boutique style pantry.
With a 94 Walk Score Jem Wey is the ideal location! There are a variety of coffee shops and caf's up the hill and down the hill get local, organic groceries at Metropolitan Market. We also have great bus access to take you to wherever you need to go!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105901
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4768454)