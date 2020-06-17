All apartments in Seattle
915 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

915 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Amazing Puget Sound & Space Needle views - Property Id: 105901

The sixth-floor unit is a combination of elegance, affordability, and location. It features a beautiful living room with lots of windows which brightens the space during the day. While entertaining friends and family watch the sunset over Puget Sound as the city lights up. Upgrades include beautiful white quartz counter tops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets, vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a boutique style pantry.

With a 94 Walk Score Jem Wey is the ideal location! There are a variety of coffee shops and caf's up the hill and down the hill get local, organic groceries at Metropolitan Market. We also have great bus access to take you to wherever you need to go!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105901
Property Id 105901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have any available units?
915 Queen Anne Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have?
Some of 915 Queen Anne Ave N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Queen Anne Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
915 Queen Anne Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Queen Anne Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 915 Queen Anne Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N offer parking?
No, 915 Queen Anne Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Queen Anne Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have a pool?
No, 915 Queen Anne Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have accessible units?
No, 915 Queen Anne Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Queen Anne Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Queen Anne Ave N has units with dishwashers.
